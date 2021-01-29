 Skip to main content
Best Car Salesperson
Best Car Salesperson

Winner: Kourtney Koch (Helena Motors)

3365 US Highway 12

406-442-6310

Even after 25 years as a car salesman at Helena Motors, Kourtney Koch still loves what he does. For him, it’s simple. When you enjoy the dealership you work for and love the products they sell, why leave? According to Koch, the real reward in his work though comes through interacting with his customers each day and helping take care of them as they move through the process of purchasing a vehicle. Visit Kourtney Koch at Helena Motors today.

Favorite: Andy Petek (Lithia Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena)

Favorite: Tanner Mee (Lithia Chrysler Doge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena)

