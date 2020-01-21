Best Car Salesperson
1st Place: Andy Petek (Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Helena)
3401 US-12 E
406-447-9985
Andy Petek is a lifelong Helena resident and has been a salesman at Lithia for the past eight years. According to Chad Nethery, Lithia general manager, Petek has always been a leader on the sales floor, a solid team player, and constantly strives to deliver the best customer service. According to one online reviewer, “Andy Petek was wonderful. He went above and beyond to get me the best deal.”
2nd Place: Christian Rupp (Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Helena)
3rd Place: Kourtney Koch (Helena Motors)
