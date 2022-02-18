Best Car Salesperson

Even after over 25 years as a car salesman at Helena Motors, Kourtney Koch still loves what he does. For him, it’s simple. When you enjoy the dealership you work for and love the products they sell, why leave? According to Koch, the real reward in his work though comes through interacting with his customers each day and helping take care of them as they move through the process of purchasing a vehicle. One online reviewer wrote, “I can't say enough about my experience with Helena Motors and Kourtney Koch. Truck buying can be a painful experience, but everything with Kourtney was professional, pleasant and pressure free…Kourtney and the team at Helena Motors provided a custom, personalized experience. Kourtney was thoughtful, upfront, honest and willing to put in the extra effort to make this sale happen.”