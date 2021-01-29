Best Burger

What was formerly known as the “Winston Bar,” located along US Highway 287, was transformed by owners Larry and Jackie Templin into the Big Bull Bar and Grill of today.

The spacious dining room has plenty of room for families large and small and views of the Elkhorn Mountains across the valley. The bar offers poker/keno/line games and serves a menu of appetizers, burgers, lunch and dinner entrees, and desserts — all made in house and served piping hot by the friendly staff. They are especially known for their half pound fresh, never frozen burgers with enticing names like the Rag Horn, Weasel Creek, and Six Point.