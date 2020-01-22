Best Burger
1st Place: Big Bull Bar and Grill
6477 US-287
406-227-3522
First built in the 1950s, the “Winston Bar” was a local watering hole for Winston residents and travelers alike. Sometime thereafter the bar expanded with two additions to the original structure to eventually become the Big Bull Bar and Grill today. The bar offers poker/keno/line games and serves a menu of appetizers, burgers, lunch and dinner entrees, and desserts — all made in house and served piping hot by friendly staff.
2nd Place: York Bar
3rd Place: Suds Hut
