Best Burger

1st Place: Big Bull Bar and Grill

6477 US-287

406-227-3522

First built in the 1950s, the “Winston Bar” was a local watering hole for Winston residents and travelers alike. Sometime thereafter the bar expanded with two additions to the original structure to eventually become the Big Bull Bar and Grill today. The bar offers poker/keno/line games and serves a menu of appetizers, burgers, lunch and dinner entrees, and desserts — all made in house and served piping hot by friendly staff.

2nd Place: York Bar

3rd Place: Suds Hut

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments