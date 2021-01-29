Best Brewery Jan 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winner: Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.1517 Dodge Ave.406-442-5960(Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. also won the Best Beer Selection and Best Microbrew categories)Favorite: Blackfoot River Brewing Co.Favorite: Missouri River Brewing Co. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Clark Brewing Co. Lewis Enology Category Best Microbrew Brewery Selection Blackfoot River Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story EATING AND DRINKING CATEGORIES 3 hrs ago