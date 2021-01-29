 Skip to main content
Best Brewery
Best Brewery

Winner: Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.

1517 Dodge Ave.

406-442-5960

(Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. also won the Best Beer Selection and Best Microbrew categories)

Favorite: Blackfoot River Brewing Co.

Favorite: Missouri River Brewing Co.

