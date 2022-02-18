Best Brewery

A passion for home brewing and a background in marketing compelled Max Pigman to purchase Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in 2001 and transform it into the Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. that Helena knows today. In the summer of 2017, the brewery also celebrated the completion of a $9 million expansion project which tripled their production capabilities. Their beers are hand crafted and un-pasteurized and are brewed to levels of quality which can only be achieved in the finest of breweries. Customers can enjoy over 12 different beers on tap in the Tap Room where just one sip will have you appreciating the care and craftsmanship in every glass.