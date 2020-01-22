Best Breakfast
1st Place: Steve’s Café
1225 E. Custer Ave. / 630 N. Montana Ave.
406-449-5010 / 406-449-6666
Named Montana’s Best Diner in 2015 by Business Insider, Steve’s Café is a local favorite for breakfast and lunch. The locally owned restaurant serves up unique offerings made with fresh ingredients. Some of the more popular items include huckleberry-stuffed French toast, homemade sausages and slow roasted corn beef hash.
2nd Place: Main Street Eats
3rd Place: Shellie’s Country Café
