Best Breakfast

1st Place: Steve’s Café

1225 E. Custer Ave. / 630 N. Montana Ave.

406-449-5010 / 406-449-6666

Named Montana’s Best Diner in 2015 by Business Insider, Steve’s Café is a local favorite for breakfast and lunch. The locally owned restaurant serves up unique offerings made with fresh ingredients. Some of the more popular items include huckleberry-stuffed French toast, homemade sausages and slow roasted corn beef hash.

2nd Place: Main Street Eats

3rd Place: Shellie’s Country Café

