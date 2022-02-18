Best Bike Shop

Jim Barnes and his wife, Melinda, have owned and operated Big Sky Cycling since 1986. With more than 45 years of experience in the industry, he is Helena’s local expert on all things bicycle related. For the Big Sky Cycling team, their passion for riding is second only to their love for the community of cyclists they serve. The shop has even been named one of America’s Best Bike Shops numerous years by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. Whether you want to get back into biking for transportation or exercise, or you’re ready to try mountain biking for the first time, the Big Sky team will guide you along the way. Big Sky Cycling is your best resource for hitting the trails, carving the ice, and maximizing your adventures.