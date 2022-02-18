 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Bike Shop

  • 0

Winner: Big Sky Cycling

801 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-442-4644

Jim Barnes and his wife, Melinda, have owned and operated Big Sky Cycling since 1986. With more than 45 years of experience in the industry, he is Helena’s local expert on all things bicycle related. For the Big Sky Cycling team, their passion for riding is second only to their love for the community of cyclists they serve. The shop has even been named one of America’s Best Bike Shops numerous years by the National Bicycle Dealers Association. Whether you want to get back into biking for transportation or exercise, or you’re ready to try mountain biking for the first time, the Big Sky team will guide you along the way. Big Sky Cycling is your best resource for hitting the trails, carving the ice, and maximizing your adventures.

Favorite: Great Divide Cyclery

Favorite: Play It Again Sports Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News