Best Bike Shop

1st Place: Great Divide Cyclery

336 N. Jackson St.

406-443-5188

Great Divide Cyclery was built on a passion for biking, the Montana outdoors and Helena’s local community. No matter your biking goals or skill level, Great Divide Cyclery will connect you with the perfect bike for your needs. They are one of the few bike shops in the state that has a fit protocol for every bike they sell so every customer walks away with the correct bike fit. Great Divide is also a passionate cycling advocate in the Helena area through the organization of trail maintenance projects, organized cycling events and weekly rides, and working with private and public individuals/organization for greater trail access.

2nd Place: Big Sky Cyclery

3rd Place: The Garage

