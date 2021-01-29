Best Bike Shop

Great Divide Cyclery was built on a passion for biking, the Montana outdoors and Helena’s local community. No matter your biking goals or skill level, Great Divide Cyclery will connect you with the perfect bike for your needs. Great Divide stocks a wide array of fully built bicycles for riders of all ages, from 2-year-olds on up. They try not to cater to any one rider demographic, and carry full lines of kids’ bikes, mountain bikes, and gravel grinders to suit cyclists of all styles and sizes. They are one of the few bike shops in the state that has a fit protocol for every bike they sell so every customer walks away with the correct bike fit. Great Divide is also a passionate cycling advocate in the Helena area through the organization of trail maintenance projects, organized cycling events and weekly rides, and working with private and public individuals/organization for greater trail access.