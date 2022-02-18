 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)

Winner: Headwaters Crafthouse

2125 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-442-0155

Former Murray Café owners opened Helena’s first crafthouse, Headwaters Crafthouse in 2021 inside the new Farmers State Bank. With a selection of 40 rotating micro brews from Montana and around the globe, along with wine, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages on tap, it can be both fun and challenging to choose what drink. Headwaters Crafthouse boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere “Where good brews & people gather.”

Favorite: Missouri River Brewing Company

Favorite: Lewis and Clark Brewing Co.

