Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)

Former Murray Café owners opened Helena’s first crafthouse, Headwaters Crafthouse in 2021 inside the new Farmers State Bank. With a selection of 40 rotating micro brews from Montana and around the globe, along with wine, ciders, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages on tap, it can be both fun and challenging to choose what drink. Headwaters Crafthouse boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere “Where good brews & people gather.”