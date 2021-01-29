Best Beer Selection (Bar or Restaurant)

A passion for home brewing and a background in marketing compelled Max Pigman to purchase Sleeping Giant Brewing Company back in 2001 and, over the past several years, transform it into the Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. that Helena knows today. After a three year renovation project, Lewis and Clark Brewing landed at its current location at 1517 Dodge Avenue. In the summer of 2017, the brewery also celebrated the completion of a $9 million expansion project which tripled their production capabilities. Their beers are hand crafted and un-pasteurized and are brewed to levels of quality which can only be achieved in the finest of breweries. Customers can enjoy over 12 different beers on tap in the Tap Room.