Best Bartender
1st Place: Robert Starz (The Sapphire)
101 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-502-1028
Robert Starz is one of Helena’s renowned bartenders at The Sapphire Bar located along the Walking Mall in Downtown Helena. Sapphire Bar has 11 taps on hand of some of Montana’s finest brews as well as a wide selection of spirits and wine. Next time you find yourself downtown, be sure to swing by and have Starz mix you a drink. One online reviewer commented, “Great bartender…Rob is amazing!” When Starz isn’t busy pouring drinks at the Sapphire he has his hands full showing properties as a Realtor for Century 21 Heritage Realty.
2nd Place: Adam (On Broadway)
3rd Place: Kyle (Grub Stake)
