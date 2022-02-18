 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Barber

Winner: Chance Linkenbach (Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon)

521 N. Sanders St.

406-442-6812

Chance Linkenbach owns and operates Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon in Helena. As one online reviewer commented, “Chance is an artist. I've seen him cut multiple types of hair with confidence. Everyone I've seen leave before me looks beyond satisfied on their way out the door. As for myself, I've never had to tell him what to do, just sit down and he starts cutting. Looks great every time.” Capital Hill is a full-service salon pampering and styling the people in Helena. Their services include haircuts, therapeutic massages, manicures/pedicures, tanning services and bridal hair services. If you're looking for a simple cut come visit Chance at Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon.

(Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon was also the winner in the Best Barber Shop, Best Hair Salon, and Best Hairstylist categories).

Favorite: Secy Servera (Black Eye Legrand)

Favorite: Saleana Bowen Zarske (Carriage House Salon)

