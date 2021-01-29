Best Barber Shop

Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon is a Helena institution. From its beginnings as a small barbershop in the Capital Hill Shopping Center in 1965 to the present, their shop has continued to grow and thrive. Their dedicated staff has helped the shop adapt to the changing needs of the Helena community while at the same time adhering to their tradition of friendly, quality service. Whether you’re looking to get your hair cut, nails manicured, or a facial for your face, the staff at Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon can do it all.