Best Barber Shop

Winner: Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon

521 N. Sanders St.

406-442-6812

Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon is a Helena institution. From its beginnings as a small barbershop in the Capital Hill Shopping Center in 1965 to the present, their shop has continued to grow and thrive. Their dedicated staff has helped the shop adapt to the changing needs of the Helena community while at the same time adhering to their tradition of friendly, quality service. Whether you’re looking to get your hair cut, nails manicured, or a facial for your face, the staff at Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon can do it all.

(Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon was also the winner in the Best Hair Salon, Best Barber, and Best Hairstylist Categories).

Favorite: Black Eye Legrand

Favorite: Magnolia Hair Lounge & Beauty Bar

