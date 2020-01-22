Best Bar Food

1st Place: Windbag Saloon and Grill

19 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-3520

Situated in the St. Louis Block in downtown Helena, the location of the Windbag has traditionally been a focal point of night life. The Windbag features a full bar and pub style American food. The restaurant was recently renovated to provide a more modern and comfortable environment for customers. If you're in the mood for great service and a little history of downtown Helena, the Windbag is the place to go! Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.

2nd Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille

3rd Place: Miller’s Crossing

