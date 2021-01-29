Best Bar Food

Winner: Windbag Saloon & Grill
19 S. Last Chance Gulch
406-443-3520
Situated in the St. Louis Block in downtown Helena, the location of the Windbag has traditionally been a focal point of night life in the area. The Windbag features a full bar and pub style American food. The restaurant was recently renovated to provide a more modern and comfortable environment for customers. If you're in the mood for great service and a little history of downtown Helena, the Windbag is the place to go! Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.
(Windbag Saloon & Grill was also the winner in Best Place for Happy Hour, Best Outdoor Dining, and Best Sports Bar categories)
Favorite: Suds Hut
Favorite: The Big Bull Bar and Grill