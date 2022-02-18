 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bar Food

Winner: Windbag Saloon & Grill

19 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-3520

Situated in the historic St. Louis Block in downtown Helena, the location of the Windbag has traditionally been a focal point of night life in the area. The Windbag features a full bar and pub style American food. The restaurant was recently renovated to provide a more modern and comfortable environment for customers. If you're in the mood for great service and a little history of downtown Helena, the Windbag is the place to go! Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday.

(Windbag Saloon & Grill was also the winner in Best Sports Bar category).

Favorite: The Brewhouse

Favorite: The Big Bull Bar and Grill

