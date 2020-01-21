Best Bank
1st Place: Valley Bank
Valley Bank was founded in Helena in 1978. The bank has five branches in Helena and one in East Helena. Valley Bank is popular with customers because of its positive reputation in town and strong emphasis on customer service. Valley Bank has branches open on Saturdays and one branch is even open on Sunday. Valley Bank is also known for employee longevity. When you go into your local branch, you’ll likely see the same people week after week, month after month, year after year.
2nd Place: Opportunity Bank of Montana
3rd Place: First Interstate Bank
