Best Bakery
1st Place: Park Avenue Bakery
44 S. Park Ave.
406-449-8424
Park Avenue Bakery continues its 25 year tradition of being Helena’s from-scratch bakery in the old Eddy’s Bakery building downtown. The bakery also honors tradition with its business model from the “European tradition of community cafes and making of artisan breads and fine pastries.” But Park Avenue Bakery offers much more than just bread and desserts. They also prepare homemade soups daily along with sandwiches and breakfast quiches.
2nd Place: Vanilla Bean Bakery and Cafe
3rd Place: Cotton-Top Pastries
