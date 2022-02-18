 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Bakery

Winner: Vanilla Bean Bakery & Café

1324 Gallatin Ave.

406-443-2257

Vanilla Bean Bakery and Café aims to make sure their desserts are the star of the party. Since 2008, the bakery has been serving up delicious, scratch-made desserts, hearty breakfast pastries, comforting lunches, and piping hot coffee beverages. Some of their signature desserts include a fleur de sel cake, decadent cupcakes, bread pudding, and whoopee pies. While the bakery originally started out in a location on Rodney Street, they recently moved to a larger location in Helena’s Historic Sixth Ward. Baking is Vanilla Bean’s passion and creating beautiful, delicious desserts that put smiles on all of their customers faces is why they are here for you!

(Vanilla Bean Bakery & Café was also the winner in the Best Dessert category).

Favorite: Park Avenue Bakery

Favorite: Shannon’s Custom Cakery

