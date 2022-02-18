Best Auto Service & Repair

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winner: Kolar Tire & Auto

3213 Euclid Ave. (406-459-3135)

3398 Centennial Dr. (406-465-2442)

Kolar Tire & Auto was started by Frank Kolar and today operates out of two convenient Helena locations. They offer trusted and dependable auto service and preventative maintenance, name brand tires and wheels. They are also a towing service, providing roadside assistance and recovery to drivers throughout Helena and the surrounding area. Kolar Tire and Auto employs a well-trained staff of experienced mechanics specializing in the sale and installation of passenger car, performance, light truck, or SUV tires. Custom wheels are also available at Kolar Tire & Auto.

(Kolar Tire & Auto was also the Winner in the Best Tire Shop and Best Towing Company categories).

Favorite: Helena Motors

Favorite: Point S J&J Tire and Auto Service

