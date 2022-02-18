Best Auto Service & Repair

Kolar Tire & Auto was started by Frank Kolar and today operates out of two convenient Helena locations. They offer trusted and dependable auto service and preventative maintenance, name brand tires and wheels. They are also a towing service, providing roadside assistance and recovery to drivers throughout Helena and the surrounding area. Kolar Tire and Auto employs a well-trained staff of experienced mechanics specializing in the sale and installation of passenger car, performance, light truck, or SUV tires. Custom wheels are also available at Kolar Tire & Auto.