 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Auto Loan Officer

  • 0

Winner: Scott Shein (Intrepid Credit Union)

406-443-5400

Scott Shein has been helping the members of Intrepid Credit Union with their lending needs since 2003 and currently serves as a lending supervisor. Members enjoy working with him because he prioritizes building relationships and takes the time to get to know each member he serves. As one online customer commented, “Scott is absolutely awesome. We have worked with Scott for many years and he is wonderful to work with. He always goes the extra mile for his clients.”

(Intrepid Credit Union was also the winner of the Best Credit Union category).

Favorite: Roxanne Allen (Valley Bank of Helena)

Favorite: Daysha Detienne (First Community Bank)

Favorite: Lisa Nelson (Opportunity Bank)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News