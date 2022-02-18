Best Auto Loan Officer

Winner: Scott Shein (Intrepid Credit Union)
Scott Shein has been helping the members of Intrepid Credit Union with their lending needs since 2003 and currently serves as a lending supervisor. Members enjoy working with him because he prioritizes building relationships and takes the time to get to know each member he serves. As one online customer commented, “Scott is absolutely awesome. We have worked with Scott for many years and he is wonderful to work with. He always goes the extra mile for his clients.”
(Intrepid Credit Union was also the winner of the Best Credit Union category).
Favorite: Roxanne Allen (Valley Bank of Helena)
Favorite: Daysha Detienne (First Community Bank)
Favorite: Lisa Nelson (Opportunity Bank)