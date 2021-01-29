 Skip to main content
Best Auto Loan Officer
Winner: Shannon Reich (U.S. Bank)

302 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-437-9645

As a mortgage and auto loan officer at U.S. Bank, Shannon Reich works with her clients to help them find the right loan for their unique situation. From helping answer questions to weighing the pros and cons of different finance options, Reich is there to help her clients every step of the way. Reich is proud to work for a reputable bank like U.S. Bank and you can trust her to do what’s right for her clients.

Favorite: Bill Cockhill (First Interstate Bank)

