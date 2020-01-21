Best Auto Loan Officer

1st Place: Linda Garrett (Rocky Mountain Credit Union)

3400 N. Montana Ave./1820 11th Ave.

Linda Garret has been helping the members of Rocky Mountain Credit Union with their lending needs for 15 years. In that time she has grown the credit union’s loan portfolio and created wonderful partnerships in the process. Members enjoy working with her because she remembers every detail they share with her. Even when they are not in her office for a new loan, they will stop by to say hi and catch up.

2nd Place: Don Kessler (Opportunity Bank)

3rd Place: Lisa Nelson (Opportunity Bank)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments