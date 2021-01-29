Best Attorney

John Doubek attended Carroll College and received his law degree from the University of Montana. Out of law school, John Doubek handled some 80 trials and contested cases on behalf of the Montana Consumer Counsel, which represents the interests of the people of Montana against public utilities and railroads. These trials were held before the Montana Public Service Commission the Federal Energy Regulatory Commision, the Civil Aeronautics Board, and the Interstate Commerce Commission. His practice areas include personal injury law, workers’ compensation, products liability, and commercial litigation.