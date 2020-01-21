Best Attorney
1st Place: Anne Sherwood (Morrison, Sherwood, Wilson, Deola, PLLP)
401 N. Last Chance Gulch
406-442-3261
Anne Sherwood graduated with honors from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. In 2016, she received the American Bar Association’s Steiger Fellowship and the American Bar Association Ms. JD National Fellowship. She intends to focus her practice primarily on helping Montanans in the areas of consumer protection, campaign finance, employment, personal injury, intellectual property, and constitutional law.
2nd Place: Matt Johnson (Matthew Johnson Law Office PC)
3rd Place: Rick Pyfer (Doubek, Pyfer, & Fox)
