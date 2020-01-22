Best Asian Food
1st Place: Jade Garden
3128 N. Montana Ave.
406-443-8899
Since 1985, Jade Garden has been innovating and creating original recipes beyond the traditional Chinese American offerings for the Helena community. Their menu offers contemporary Chinese dishes influenced by both American and global cuisines in a relaxed, elegant, and family oriented atmosphere. The staff’s passion for superior hospitality and food has been recognized both locally and nationally. With rich dishes like orange chicken, Thai noodle bowls, and endless fried rice, Jade Garden is ready to fill your cravings for Asian cuisine.
2nd Place: Nagoya Steakhouse and Sushi
3rd Place: Hokkaido Ramen and Izakaya
