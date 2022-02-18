 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Artist

  • 0

Winner: Jay Crider

732 Knight St.

Jay Crider is a local painter whose interests in subject matter are wide ranging and eclectic. Crider formalizes the coincidental and emphasizes the conscious process of composition that is behind the seemingly random works. His paintings are saturated with a dark humor that can be obvious or obscure. They question the coerciveness that is derived from the more profound meaning and the superficial aesthetic appearance of an image. By experimenting with aleatoric processes, he makes works that can be seen as self-portraits.

Favorite: Deric Miller (DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art)

Favorite: Pamela Lee (The Floral Cottage)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News