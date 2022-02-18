Best Artist

Jay Crider is a local painter whose interests in subject matter are wide ranging and eclectic. Crider formalizes the coincidental and emphasizes the conscious process of composition that is behind the seemingly random works. His paintings are saturated with a dark humor that can be obvious or obscure. They question the coerciveness that is derived from the more profound meaning and the superficial aesthetic appearance of an image. By experimenting with aleatoric processes, he makes works that can be seen as self-portraits.