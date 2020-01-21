The Independent Record invites the community to vote in the Best of Helena contest each year. Here are this year's winners in the people of the year category.

PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

Best Artist

1st Place: Deric Miller (DM6)

631 Helena Ave.

406-502-2002

Owner and artist at DM6 Studio Tattoo and Fine Art, Deric Miller has been tattooing since 2007. He is a member of the National Tattoo Association and won an assortment of awards throughout the years. He specializes in black and white, pin ups, portraits, and photo realistic.

2nd Place: Jay Crider

3rd Place: Jami Daehn (Tattoo Sindicate)

