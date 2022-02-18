Best Art Gallery

Helena’s Ghost Art Gallery derives its name from its early days when it largely featured paintings depicting the area’s ghost towns. Established in 1974, the Ghost Art Gallery has since flourished into a 4,200 square foot gallery, including a frame and design area upstairs in the space where Helena’s renowned madam -- Big Dorothy -- ran her brothel. The Ghost Art Gallery specializes in Western and wildlife art, with works by over 80 Montana artists. They offer original oils, watercolors, pastels, etchings, woodblocks as well as Giclée prints from several local artists. Along with art, they offer quality framing with certified picture framers on staff to help you design the perfect picture frame.