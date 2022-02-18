 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Art Gallery

  • 0

Winner: Ghost Art Gallery

21 S. Last Chance Gulch

406-443-4536

Helena’s Ghost Art Gallery derives its name from its early days when it largely featured paintings depicting the area’s ghost towns. Established in 1974, the Ghost Art Gallery has since flourished into a 4,200 square foot gallery, including a frame and design area upstairs in the space where Helena’s renowned madam -- Big Dorothy -- ran her brothel. The Ghost Art Gallery specializes in Western and wildlife art, with works by over 80 Montana artists. They offer original oils, watercolors, pastels, etchings, woodblocks as well as Giclée prints from several local artists. Along with art, they offer quality framing with certified picture framers on staff to help you design the perfect picture frame.

Favorite: Holter Museum of Art

Favorite: Bear’s Den Custom Framing/Alan Snell Gallery

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News