The Independent Record invites the community to vote in the Best of Helena contest each year. Here are this year's winners in the retail and service category.
Best Art Gallery
1st Place: Ghost Art Gallery
21 S. Last Chance Gulch
406-443-4536
Helena’s Ghost Art Gallery derives its name from its early days when it largely featured paintings depicting the area’s ghost towns. Established in 1974, the Ghost Art Gallery has since flourished into a 4,200 square foot gallery, including a frame and design area upstairs in the space where Helena’s renowned madam—Big Dorothy—ran her brothel. The Ghost Art Gallery specializes in Western and wildlife art, with works by over 80 Montana artists.
2nd Place: Holter Museum of Art
3rd Place: Alan Snell Gallery/Bear’s Den Custom Framing
