Best Art Gallery

Winner: Ghost Art Gallery
21 S. Last Chance Gulch
406-443-4536
Helena’s Ghost Art Gallery derives its name from its early days when it largely featured paintings depicting the area’s ghost towns. Established in 1974, the Ghost Art Gallery has since flourished into a 4,200 square foot gallery, including a frame and design area upstairs in the space where Helena’s renowned madam—Big Dorothy—ran her brothel. The Ghost Art Gallery specializes in Western and wildlife art, with works by over 80 Montana artists.
