Best Appetizer

Winner: On Broadway
106 E. Broadway
406-443-1929
On Broadway is a casual sit-down restaurant that has been a staple in Helena’s historic downtown since 1980. They offer a world cuisine with emphasis in Italian with fresh made pasta and west coast fusion using a variety of fresh fish and jazzy sauces. Come to On Broadway to enjoy an experience in fine dining, fresh food, and fun people.
(On Broadway was also the winner in the Best Place to Get Dinner, Best Restaurant, Best Waitstaff, Best Customer Service, Best Date Night Location, Best Bartender, Best Chef, and Best Server categories)
Favorite: Windbag Saloon & Grill
Favorite: Silver Star Steak Company