Benjamin Fox, Eagle Ambulance

Benjamin Fox used to pass out at the sight of blood.
As a way to overcome his condition, he took an EMT class on a whim while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in math at Montana State University.
Today Fox is the Montana City station manager for Eagle Ambulance, a position that exposes him to blood and more on a regular basis.
“I found it much more rewarding than teaching math,” he said.
“Now I teach IV classes and get poked 30 times a day, and I’m doing just fine with it.”
Fox grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Helena High School in 2013. He has been with Eagle Ambulance for nearly four years and has been the station manager for about one year.
“He is a committed and passionate Paramedic who adds value to our community every day,” longtime family friend Scott Fabel wrote in Fox’s nomination for this recognition. “Ben seeks out educational opportunities to keep himself current in first responder techniques and does not hesitate to share his new knowledge with his co-workers.”
Fox recently purchased mannequins to train and teach CPR classes throughout the community, Fabel wrote. He’s also the go-to person for new EMTs because of his patience and ability to listen and carefully communicate his knowledge of advanced life support, the nomination letter says.
Fabel credited Fox with streamlining and improving Eagle Ambulance’s operations and procedures and securing funding for badly needed equipment, such as new software that enables 911 dispatchers to connect with first responders on their cellphones.
Fox said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is simply getting to know his patients during transport.
“You get to hear their life story, you get to talk to them, you get to see their eyes light up because someone is paying attention to him,” he said.
The life of a paramedic also has its difficult moments, particularly for his loved ones.
“I ask a lot of my spouse and my family,” he said, adding that it’s not uncommon to make an unplanned trip across the state at the last minute.
Even so, Fox said he is fortunate to work with amazing people and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.
“Ben Fox is without question one of the most ethical, professional, and understanding Paramedics serving our community,” Fabel wrote. “He is a true hero who thoroughly enjoys helping people in need.”
