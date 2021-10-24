Benjamin Fox, Eagle Ambulance

Fabel credited Fox with streamlining and improving Eagle Ambulance’s operations and procedures and securing funding for badly needed equipment, such as new software that enables 911 dispatchers to connect with first responders on their cellphones.

Fox said one of the most rewarding parts of his job is simply getting to know his patients during transport.

“You get to hear their life story, you get to talk to them, you get to see their eyes light up because someone is paying attention to him,” he said.

The life of a paramedic also has its difficult moments, particularly for his loved ones.

“I ask a lot of my spouse and my family,” he said, adding that it’s not uncommon to make an unplanned trip across the state at the last minute.

Even so, Fox said he is fortunate to work with amazing people and grateful for the opportunity to serve the community.

“Ben Fox is without question one of the most ethical, professional, and understanding Paramedics serving our community,” Fabel wrote. “He is a true hero who thoroughly enjoys helping people in need.”

