Belgrade man charged with sixth DUI after Helena traffic stop

A 57-year-old Belgrade man was charged with his sixth DUI after a traffic stop in Helena.

Shane Michael Kelly was charged with the felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (sixth offense).

On May 31, law enforcement responded to report of an intoxicated male, later identified as the defendant, at a business on Canyon Ferry Road. A witness reported that Kelly parked on the wrong side of a fuel pump, dropped his fuel cap, had difficulty finding the fuel cap, attempted to purchase fuel and ice cream with no money, drove erratically in the parking lot, sped away and nearly struck a mailbox.

Later, a deputy received a report that Kelly had returned to the business but didn't leave his vehicle. When arriving at the scene, the deputy observed Kelly attempting to leave the business' parking lot.

After conducting a traffic stop, the deputy observed that Kelly appeared to be intoxicated. The defendant agreed to a field sobriety test, which further affirmed the deputy's suspicion of intoxication. Kelly then provided a breath sample, which tested well over the legal blood-alcohol concentration level.