Belgrade man arrested in Helena on fifth DUI charge
A 50-year-old Belgrade man was arrested in Helena on his fifth DUI charge. 

Adrian Morris Massey is charged with felony driving or in actual physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

On Oct. 8, a deputy driving along Interstate 15 from Lincoln Road noticed a 2013 Jeep Wrangler parked on the side of the road with hazard lights on. The deputy pulled in behind the vehicle to provide aid, without turning on any emergency lights.

The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as the defendant. Court documents state that the vehicle was running and the deputy smelled alcohol coming from the vehicle. The defendant allegedly had glossy eyes and slurred speech. He denied consuming alcohol when asked by the deputy.

The defendant exited the vehicle and was asked to perform a standardized field sobriety test. Court documents say the defendant told the deputy he wouldn't be able to perform a walk and turn or one leg stand due to missing toes on his left foot. The tests the defendant did perform led the deputy to believe the individual was intoxicated.

A breath sample was provided by the defendant and showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.114.

The defendant had four prior DUI convictions.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

