Becca Dudek, Shodair Children's Hospital

When asked about fundraising goals for 2020 and the ever-uncertain COVID-19 monster lurking around every corner, Dudek said Shodair needs all the financial help it can get right now.

"Last year I raised a little under $900,000. This year, I’m trying to hit $1,000,000 but right now, at this point, we are doing as best we can with fundraising need," she said. "We need to get the word out that the fundraising numbers are crucial.”

Dudek said the best part of her job is working with Shodair's staff, patients and partners.

“People are finally starting to see Shodair for what it is, the best mental health and genetic hospital in the state for all of Montana," she said.

Dudek grew up in the small town of Hershey, Pennsylvania and came to Helena in 2015.

“It was the best decision I ever made,” she said. “I am so happy to be in Helena.”

Dudek studied public relations and communications at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where she spent her time outside of the classroom shooting hoops on the women’s basketball team. She discovered her passion for mental health as she made moves in other aspects of her life.

“I always saw myself in corporate communications,” Dudek said candidly. “I had a lot of strengths in communications, but towards the end of my college career, I started volunteering at nonprofits and I just knew the position would be so rewarding. Since I also struggled with mental health as an adolescent — I became a huge advocate.”

