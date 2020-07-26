Becca Dudek, Shodair Children's Hospital

As the Children's Miracle Network program director at Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena, Becca Dudek helps battle one of the biggest threats to the well-being of children today.
According to the 2015 Child Mind Institute, the Children's Mental Health Report stated that of the 74 million children in the United States, 17 million have or will have a psychiatric disorder. That’s more than all the children with diabetes, cancer and other diseases combined.
Dudek said her main responsibility is to build and maintain a strong relationship with the Children's Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that raises money for children's hospitals and awareness for children's health issues across the United States and Canada.
"We are the only Children's Miracle Network (hospital) in Montana, and every penny and every dollar goes to the network and the money goes to the patients and patients' greatest needs,” said Dudek.
Despite some setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dudek said the future is still bright for Shodair and the children it serves.
“The biggest challenge about my position that we have right now is Shodair is not your typical children’s hospital. We are not able take children with cancer or anything. We take children with mental health and genetic disabilities, which means we are a very unique hospital with the services we provide,” said Dudek.
When asked about fundraising goals for 2020 and the ever-uncertain COVID-19 monster lurking around every corner, Dudek said Shodair needs all the financial help it can get right now.
"Last year I raised a little under $900,000. This year, I’m trying to hit $1,000,000 but right now, at this point, we are doing as best we can with fundraising need," she said. "We need to get the word out that the fundraising numbers are crucial.”
Dudek said the best part of her job is working with Shodair's staff, patients and partners.
“People are finally starting to see Shodair for what it is, the best mental health and genetic hospital in the state for all of Montana," she said.
Dudek grew up in the small town of Hershey, Pennsylvania and came to Helena in 2015.
“It was the best decision I ever made,” she said. “I am so happy to be in Helena.”
Dudek studied public relations and communications at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where she spent her time outside of the classroom shooting hoops on the women’s basketball team. She discovered her passion for mental health as she made moves in other aspects of her life.
“I always saw myself in corporate communications,” Dudek said candidly. “I had a lot of strengths in communications, but towards the end of my college career, I started volunteering at nonprofits and I just knew the position would be so rewarding. Since I also struggled with mental health as an adolescent — I became a huge advocate.”
