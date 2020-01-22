Bar or Restaurant with Best Wine Selection

1st Place: The Hawthorn Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

46 N. Last Chance Gulch

406-422-4622

The Hawthorn Bottle Shop and Tasting Room is an inviting, down-to-earth wine experience for Helenans and the many visitors to the downtown area. In their bottle shop, the Hawthorn offers a broad selection of wines from around the world at a range of price points and emphasize a selection of bottles for $10 and under. They have new bottles open daily to sample while you shop. In the tasting room, they offer a variety of wines to purchase by the glass and have a fun and interesting selection wine flights.  These offerings can be enjoyed at the Hawthorn’s seat bar or various tables during the day and evening, and cheese and charcuterie including house made crackers, dips, and spiced nuts are available for pairing.

2nd Place: Lucca’s

3rd Place: The Wassweiler

