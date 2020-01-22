The Independent Record invites the community to vote in the Best of Helena contest each year. Here are this year's winners in the restaurant and drink category.
Bar or Restaurant with Best Beer Selection
1st Place: Brewhouse Pub and Grille
Located in the Great Northern Town Center, the Brewhouse Pub & Grille is “way more than just a pub.” It is one of Helena’s most respected and frequented restaurants. With 20 beers on tap, you can sample some of the favorites in the state. Need something to munch while you sample their drink options? Their extensive appetizer menu includes items like beer battered cheese sticks, crunchy shrimp, sweet potato fries, calamari, and Brewhouse wings. They also feature gourmet entrees like buffalo chicken pizza, blackened prime rib sandwich, and shrimp ravioli. Love the Brewhouse but looking for a more relaxed atmosphere? Try eating Downstairs at the Brewhouse where a separate menu is offered alongside the same chilled beverages. (Brewhouse Pub and Grille also took first place in Best Server category.)
2nd Windbag Saloon and Grill
3rd Place: Bert & Ernie’s
