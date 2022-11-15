AWARE has been serving Montana for more than 46 years. We continue to do so today by proudly helping people live independent lives – in all 56 counties of Montana.

Each adult and child under our care is served by dedicated and compassionate caregivers who aren’t afraid to stick with the hardest challenges. We’re so grateful for them! They help us weave all of AWARE’s services together into our Montana communities, allowing for continuous, compassionate and dedicated care for all ages.

Are you curious about all that AWARE has to provide? While our list of services is extensive, it was intentionally created to ensure each person receives the exact care they need and desire. You can find more about them on our website at www.Aware-inc.org.

We take a wraparound care approach, which brings the client, family or caregivers and the AWARE team together to build upon their dreams and goals. In Helena, wraparound care is blended throughout our early childhood and community care services:

Early Childhood Services in Helena – In Helena, AWARE helps our youngest generation, 0-3 years, become school-ready through Early Head Start. Additionally, we offer behavioral health services. Our center is located at 330 Lola St.

Our Early Childhood Services in Helena welcomes volunteers as well as donations that may include books, diapers, baby wipes, blankets, formula or gas cards.

Community Services in Helena – Community Services offered in Helena are designed to help adults, children and families engage in their community as much as possible. AWARE’s support may include assistance with services, help in school, vocational rehabilitation, home visits, peer connection, medication management, nursing services, family therapy, substance use therapy, outpatient counseling and psychiatric care.

Donations that benefit the people we serve through Community Services may include gas or grocery gift cards, warm coats or sneakers.

AWARE also welcomes any monetary gift of your choice to support the adults and children we serve in Helena. You can make a difference in helping us fulfill our mission of helping people live independent lives when you donate on our website at www.Aware-inc.org/donate.