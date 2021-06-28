Augusta rodeo results

Results:
All-around cowboy: Nolan Conway, $714, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Brandley Peabody, 77 points on C5 Rodeo's Calvin's Dream, $750; 2. Blade Elliott, 67, $500.
Steer wrestling: 1. Bryn Roy, 6.6 seconds, $808; 2. Kolby Bignell, 8.4, $606; 3. (tie) Caden Camp and Cody Wiberg, 8.5, $303 each.
Team roping: 1. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.5 seconds, $1,090 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 7.2, $902; 3. Nolan Conway/Chase Gauger, 7.3, $714; 4. Luke Murphy/Shane Bessette, 14.5, $526; 5. Wyatt Schearer/Riley Joyce, 16.7, $338; 6. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.8, $188.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Keenan Reinhardt, 82 points on C5 Rodeo's Robin's Mess, $681; 2. Cree Minkoff, 81, $510; 3. Andrew Evjene, 75, $340; 4. Alan Gobert, 72, $170.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.3 seconds, $940; 2. Chad Johnson, 11.3, $705; 3. Delon Parker, 12.1, $470; 4. Morgan Grant, 14.4, $235.
Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 17.49 seconds, $675; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.50, $587; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.77, $499; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.89, $411; 5. Shelby Gill, 17.94, $323; 6. Alicia Bird, 18.17, $235; 7. Brooke Wilson, 18.25, $147; 8. Celie Salmond, 18.29, $59.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 87.5 points on Duane Kesler's Ivy League, $774; 2. Cole Wagner, 84.5, $595; 3. Tristan O'Neal, 82, $417; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $19,561. Stock contractor: Duane Kesler. Sub-contractor: C5 Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jessi Franzen. Timers: Jessi Franzen and Joyce Kesler. Announcer: Barney Sheridan. Specialty acts: Shelby Pierson and Rae-Lynn Armstrong. Bullfighters: Jamie Cox and Dakoda Simmes. Clown/barrelman: Tate Rhoads. Flankman: Duane Kesler. Pickup men: Duane Kesler and David Lewis. Photographer: Hailey Rae. Music director: Tara Sheridan.