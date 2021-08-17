ASW Ads For Print - Not For Online

Charles “Charlie” Eugene Fisch

On the evening Tuesday August 10, 2021 at approximately 4:50 pm, Charlie a loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, MT from an infection. He was surrounded by family and friend. He was 63 years old.

Charles Fisch was born in Billings, Montana on December 31, 1957. He was the third child, and the only son, of Margaret Marie and Harold Anderson Fisch.

Charlie grew up in Billings and would spend summers at his grandparents Oscar and Marie Koch in Belgrade, MT. He enjoyed finding and collecting agate rocks and playing outdoors. My Mom Charlotte said “they would raid gardens when they were little too.” My Aunt Janice said she “thru a fork at him and stuck him in the butt for calling her names.” The family moved to Cowiche, WA where he spent his teenage years. Then he moved to Tacoma, WA. Where he met Eileen Geehan and was married in 1983. He moved back to Bozeman, MT in 1987. He divorced in 1993.