Assault suspect arrested in Lewis and Clark County

A 28-year-old Great Falls man was arrested in Lewis and Clark County after allegedly assaulting an acquaintance.

Aaron Nash Dale is charged with felony aggravated assault.

On May 15, a complainant called 911 to report that he was flagged down by a woman near mile marker 100 on Highway 200. The woman, identified as the victim, reportedly told the man she had been beat up by the defendant.

The woman was with a man, identified as the defendant, who allegedly started running toward the caller. The caller was afraid and drove away.

A second caller drove by and witnessed the victim outside her vehicle. This complainant said the defendant bent his license plate so it could not be identified. The complainant picked up the victim and transported her approximately two miles up the road to meet with a deputy.

The victim was reportedly distressed and crying during the drive. The caller believed the defendant to be on drugs due to his erratic behavior.

The victim told a deputy that the defendant had put his hands around her neck while they were driving and "tried to kill me." The victim reportedly lost consciousness and could not breathe while being strangled.