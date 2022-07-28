Assault suspect accused of slapping and spitting on officer

A 30-year-old Helena woman is being charged with felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of assault with bodily fluid after allegedly hitting someone with a water flask and slapping and spitting on a police officer.

An officer responded to the 1400 block of N. Sanders Street regarding a possible assault. Ashley Lace Brenneman was walking out of the location and fit the description provided by the complainant.

The complainant stated that Brenneman had hit her with her metal water flask across her face, just missing her eyes, and she stated it “hurt like hell.” She also stated that Brenneman was physically pushing her.

When Brenneman was asked for her name, she responded “Denise Brenneman.” The officer asked Brenneman if she had been in an argument with someone inside, and she told them she hadn’t.

Charging documents say she tried to walk away from authorities, but an officer grabbed her. The officer could smell an odor of alcoholic beverages on Brenneman’s breath.

She allegedly grabbed the officer’s body camera and radio microphone and slapped the officer across the face.

The officer placed Brenneman on the ground. She began physically resisting and trying to turn onto her back to prevent being placed in handcuffs, the documents say.

Two officers tried to place Brenneman into a patrol vehicle, and she allegedly forced the top of her head into one officer’s outer vest before entering the patrol vehicle.

While in the vehicle, Brenneman slipped free from one handcuff and hit the window. The officers stopped and refastened her handcuffs. While in the process of this, Brenneman allegedly flung her head to try to hit an officer but missed.

Once the handcuffs were securely in place, Brenneman spit on an officer.

St. Peter’s Health EMS arrived to check on Brenneman, but she refused medical treatment.

Eventually, an officer got her real name. It was confirmed that Brenneman had a $20,000 warrant for assault with a weapon and failure to appear in District Court of Helena.

Brenneman was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.