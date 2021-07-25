Ashleigh Heimbach, West Mont

Ashleigh Heimbach was living in Belgrade when she applied for three jobs.
The one she selected led her to West Mont, where in 2012 she started as the accounts payable coordinator.
And she said she had no idea it would land her where she is today.
Heimbach, 38, for the past 3 1/2 years has been president of West Mont, overseeing 215 employees.
She said she was excited to learn she has been named one of the 20 Under 40 award winners.
“I think I’ve worked really hard to get where I am at and I have found my passion with West Mont, so it is nice to be recognized for that,” she said.
She was nominated for the award by her mother, Janice Spencer.
“Ashleigh loves her work in the nonprofit field,” Spencer wrote, adding she is respected by board members and staff.
“Ashleigh has implemented several positive and sometimes difficult changes in the company over the years to enable West Mont to not only stay viable, but to thrive during difficult and uncertain times in the nonprofit world,” she wrote, adding she is proud of her daughter.
West Mont is one the larger nonprofit groups in Helena and provides services to people with disabilities. Heimbach said they have clients in group homes and have work sites, a flower shop and a barn.
Some clients are involved with employment programs and work in the community.
She said they work with 250 people with disabilities a year.
Heimbach said she climbed ladder with West Mont and said her knowledge of its accounting and finances helped her to land the job she now holds.
“It’s now more about leadership than management,” she said.
“I like the fact I get to make a difference in somebody’s life every single day, whether it be an employee or a client. It’s a heartfelt job,” she said.
She said she appreciates transparency and compassion in leaders as well as strong communication and listening skills.
And she tries to remember “that we are all human and we make mistakes and how to help someone learn from those mistakes.”
She said West Mont has an extensive employee placement program. It does some job training and some job coaching and it helps take the burden off employers.
“Our clients are some of the hardest-working people they will ever employ,” she said.
Heimbach said her future plans involve the organization she is already with.
“I would like to see where I can take West Mont in the next five, 10 or 15 years,” she said. “There is a need for the services we provide.”
She said she would like to see West Mont expand and remain one of the best employers in Helena.
“I still have a lot of work ahead of me,” she said.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
