Ashleigh Heimbach, West Mont

Some clients are involved with employment programs and work in the community.

She said they work with 250 people with disabilities a year.

Heimbach said she climbed ladder with West Mont and said her knowledge of its accounting and finances helped her to land the job she now holds.

“It’s now more about leadership than management,” she said.

“I like the fact I get to make a difference in somebody’s life every single day, whether it be an employee or a client. It’s a heartfelt job,” she said.

She said she appreciates transparency and compassion in leaders as well as strong communication and listening skills.

And she tries to remember “that we are all human and we make mistakes and how to help someone learn from those mistakes.”

She said West Mont has an extensive employee placement program. It does some job training and some job coaching and it helps take the burden off employers.

“Our clients are some of the hardest-working people they will ever employ,” she said.

Heimbach said her future plans involve the organization she is already with.