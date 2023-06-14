Gavin Wallace pours milk into a pitcher for steaming. He relocated from Texas to help his brother Taylor open Roly-Poly Coffee Co.
STELLA FONG PHOTOS
Meagan siley is preparing the sausages for the sausage, jalapeño and cheese kolaches she bakes for the week.
The rustic casual décor at Roly-Poly Coffee Co. includes a XL250 Honda motorcycle along with Western-themed calendars, fishing photos and beer signs. The letter board headed with the greeting "HOWdy PaRTneR" summarizes the vibe of the coffee shop.
a collage of photographs capturing their father and grandfather who they call "Big daddy" fishing for red fish hangs by the front door at Roly-Poly Coffee Co.
Roly-Poly Coffee Co. is where a cup of honest coffee is 4 sale just off the beaten path in Bozeman.
The rustic casual décor at Roly-Poly Coffee Co. includes a XL250 Honda motorcycle along with Western-themed calendars, fishing photos and beer signs. The letter board headed with the greeting "HOWdy PaRTneR" summarizes the vibe of the coffee shop.