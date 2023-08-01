Aug 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Freshly made pain au Chocolat (French for chocolate croissant) is just one of the decadent pastries offered at Vienne Café. DONNIE SEXTON Related to this story Most Popular Former building group executive director accused of embezzlement Former building group executive accused of embezzlement, identity theft and forgery. Momentum gathers for unsheltered camp south of Helena Leader of homeless camp appears before Helena city commission. AG: Bozeman bust may be 'tip of the iceberg' under updated human trafficking laws "Before, it just wasn't worth our time to do these kind of stings," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a phone interview Tuesday. Paige Masten: Congress puts politics aside to uncover the truth about aliens. Yes, really If only our leaders brought this spirit of bipartisanship and urgency to everything it does Federal judge blocks Montana drag ban law for now Montana Pride, an event that draws about 15,000 to Helena and includes drag performances and story hours, is set to start this weekend.